Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Barclays

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.93 on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.