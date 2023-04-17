Tesla (TSLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.37.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

