Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Textron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron Trading Up 0.3 %

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.59 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

