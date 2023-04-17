TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

GIS opened at $86.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

