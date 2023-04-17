TFG Advisers LLC Buys 235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $230.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

