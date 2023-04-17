TFG Advisers LLC Buys 92 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

