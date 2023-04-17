TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

