TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.43.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.32 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

