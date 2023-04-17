TFG Advisers LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $184.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

