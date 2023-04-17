TFG Advisers LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.10 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day moving average of $346.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

