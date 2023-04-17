TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.