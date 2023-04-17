TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTC opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.