TFG Advisers LLC Sells 732 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

