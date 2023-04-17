TFG Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $215.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.