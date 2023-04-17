The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $36.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Chemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.80 on Friday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.