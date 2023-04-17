The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $36.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.80 on Friday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.
About Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
