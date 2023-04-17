The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CLX opened at $158.23 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

