The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

