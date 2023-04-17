The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Trimmed by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 249,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,890,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $254.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

