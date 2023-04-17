The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $8.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $336.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 156,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,102,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

