The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Up 49.3 %
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Motor Oil has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.24.
