The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Up 49.3 %

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Motor Oil has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

