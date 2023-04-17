The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $256.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.42. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.