The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 57,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $292.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.78. The company has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

