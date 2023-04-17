The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.04 and a 200-day moving average of $304.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.