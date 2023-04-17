The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. New York Times has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $44.49.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.87 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

