The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.