The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

