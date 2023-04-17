The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

