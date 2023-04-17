Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

