Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 6,319 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.90 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

