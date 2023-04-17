Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 6,319 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $99.90 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walt Disney (DIS)
- Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
- 3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.