Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

