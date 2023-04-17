Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $177.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

