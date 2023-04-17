TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 181,508 shares of company stock valued at $252,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

