Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
