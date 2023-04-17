Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

