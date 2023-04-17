Truist Financial Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $318.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $292.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.25 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $289.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

