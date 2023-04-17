UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.58 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,802 shares of company stock worth $78,534. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

