United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. United Airlines has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.00-$12.00 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.50-$1.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAL stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

