United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $192.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.