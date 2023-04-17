UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.59.

Shares of UNH opened at $511.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average is $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

