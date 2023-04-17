UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.59.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $511.79 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

