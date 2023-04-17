Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

