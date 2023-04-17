Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

