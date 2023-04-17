VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 185.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

