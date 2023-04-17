Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,234 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

