Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

