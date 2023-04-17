Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.84 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

