Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

