Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 330.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,468,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 993,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,636,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $93.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

