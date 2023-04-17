Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

