Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 55,809 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

