Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.44 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

